Karimnagar man commits suicide, kin allege police torture

Karimnagar: A 32-year-old man committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Duddenapalli village on Friday morning. He reportedly took the step unable to tolerate harassment by head constable Ramesh and constable Anna Raju.

Family members shifted Mamidi Mallesh Goud to Huzurabad Area Hospital, where he breathed his last while the family members were making arrangements to shift him to Jammikunta hospital. He was survived by wife Sujatha and two sons.

Family members and relatives of Goud entered into an argument with ACP Krupakar, Huzurabad Rural CI Ravi Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sridhar, who visited the hospital after coming to know about the incident. They refused to allow the hospital staff and the police conduct postmortem. Anticipating the situation going out of control, the special police force was deployed to restore normalcy at the hospital and go ahead with the autopsy. Jostling took place between the police and the agitating mob as the later refused to allow cops to conduct the postmortem.

According to relatives and friends of the deceased, on January 13, five villagers, including Jilugula Thirupati, Jilugula Sammaiah, Nagaraju and two others attacked Goud and beat him up severely when he questioned irregularities in the functioning of the self-help group.

Next day, he lodged a complaint with local police. Instead of registering the case against the accused, head constable Ramesh and constable Raju threatened to register a case against Mallesh Goud by conspiring with his opponents.

Upset over this, Mallesh recently gave representations to the Commissioner of Police, ACP and Huzurabad Rural CI. Though higher official instructed the lower-level officials to investigate the case, there was no progress.

Fed up with the attitude of the cops, Mallesh took the extreme step. Before consuming the pesticide, he called up former MPTC Srinivas and informed the matter to him.

Rural CI Ravi Kumar said head constable Ramesh had already surrendered before the CP while an investigation was being done to verify the role of constable Raju. A case was registered against the five persons who attacked Goud.