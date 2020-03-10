Karimnagar’s Alugunur Chowk beautification on anvil

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said Alugunur Chowk from where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was arrested during the separate statehood movement would be developed into a beautiful spot.

While Chandrashekhar Rao was on his way to Siddipet to launch fast-unto-death on November 30, 2009, he was arrested at Alugunur Chowk, which changed the course of the agitation for a separate State, he said, adding that this had prompted him to develop the spot into a place of significance.

Conducting review meeting with officials on Pattana Pragathi at Collectorate Conference Hall here on Tuesday, Kamalakar instructed officials to prepare proposals to develop the Alugunur Chowk.

Besides Alugunur Chowk, two khamans would also be constructed at the entry points in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits – one at Sadashipalli and another at Thimmapur.

Talking about Pattana Pragathi, the Minister instructed officials to prepare plans to take up works identified during the 10-day period and identify lands for construction of toilets, parks and gyms.

Special officers and assistant engineers should submit division-wise reports to the government on Pattana Pragathi. Advising the officials to work with accountability, he said engineers and town planning department should work with coordination.

A small drizzle was enough to make drainages in the town overflow and water was entering into houses as well as onto the roads, he said and asked officials to find out a permanent solution for free flow of drainage water. Besides drainages, roads would also be expanded under the smart city programme.

Informing that apartment culture in Karimnagar has been enhanced, he emphasised the need to enhance the capacity of drainages and roads to cater to the needs of existing population.

Appreciating the people for participating in Pattana Pragathi, Kamalakar said they had managed to find out solutions to a number of pending issues.

