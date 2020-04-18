Karimnagar’s telemedicine helpline evokes huge response

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:32 am

Karimnagar: Telemedicine helpline centre established in Karimnagar has evoked tremendous response, with callers not only from Telangana but even from other States including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand besides Gulf migrants seeking medical information on coronavirus.

In the wake of the lockdown, people have not been allowed to venture out from their houses. Moreover, almost all private nursing homes remained closed. Except emergency cases, small diseases have not been treated in hospitals.

In order to clear the doubts of people on Covid-19 as well as other health problems, district administration set up telemedicine helpline centre at district medical and health office (DMHO) on April 8. People were asked to clear their doubts by contacting doctors by dialing 8331865100 from 10 am to 4 pm.

A general physician has been deployed in the centre to take calls from patients and give suitable advice and medication to them. Few doctors of the district unit of Indian Medical Association, were also providing services in the center.

Every day, more than 30 people call the centre to clear their doubt and get medication. Besides various parts of Telangana, patients from other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and others are also calling.

Doctors at the centre are receiving calls from Dubai. Scores of people from Telugu speaking States especially north Telangana have migrated to Gulf countries in search of employment.

They too have been contacting doctors for advices.

Anxiety over getting infected by the coronavirus is prompting people to contact doctors. Anxiety among people has developed as they were confined to their houses during the last one month without any work, a doctor said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Katta Rama Devi, helpline centre in-charge, said that people suffering from fever, viral fever, thyroid, kidney issues, issues related to pregnancy and others were calling the helpline centre.

Callers were also asked to send their previous prescription and medical examination reports through what’s app. After going through them, they were giving advises to patients either to continue old medicines or go for new medicines, she said.

Helpline center staff, who are uploading the details of patients in the online, are also enquiring the health condition of the patients by contacting them after a few days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .