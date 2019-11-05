Karmanghat resident wins Rs 30L bumper draw

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics on Monday organised its much-awaited bumper draw of Rs 30 lakh cash prize at its showroom in Forum Sujana Mall, KPHB. The lucky winner of the bumper draw, which was picked up by actor Hebah Patel, was Prathikantam Raju from Karmanghat with coupon no. 283380.

Bajaj Electronics CEO Karan Bajaj said the response to the draw was enormous. He thanked customers for shopping at Bajaj Electronics and trusting the brand. The CEO said the bumper prize was a token of thanks from Bajaj Electronics to its customers and congratulated the winners. He said cash prizes worth Rs 1 crore were up for grabs during the festive season.

Very soon, Bajaj Electronics will also hold a lucky draw of Rs 50 lakh and plans to expand further from its existing 31 outlets across the twin cities. The well-known electronic goods showroom chain plans to launch more offers in the near future.

