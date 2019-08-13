Karnataka: 48 people dead, 12 missing due to floods

By | Published: 12:47 pm 12:52 pm

Bengaluru: Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday. The maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belagavi district where 13 people have been killed while four others are missing.

A total of 4,08,322 people have been rescued from the district and evacuated to safer places, the data showed. As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them. The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 767 animals reported dead.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, heavy rain is likely to occur in all districts of Coastal Karnataka and in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa is likely to decrease significantly from August 15 onwards.