Karnataka: 7 people, including pregnant woman killed in road accident

By | Published: 5:05 pm

Kalaburagi: Seven people including a pregnant woman died in an accident when the car they were travelling in crashed into a standing truck near Savalagi village here on Sunday.

All of them died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old pregnant woman Irfana Begam, Rubia Begum(50), Abedabi (50), Jayachunabi (60), Muneer (28), Mohammed Ali (38) and Shoukhat Ali (29).

A case has been registered at traffic police station in Kalaburagi City.

More details are awaited.