Karnataka bans entry of people from five COVID-19 worst-hit states

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has banned the entry of people from five states with heavy coronavirus case load, according to a Minister here on Thursday.

“People from the five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — will not be allowed into Karnataka,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told the media in Kannada.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting during the day.

All flights from these five states into Karnataka have been banned. Travel by road and rail to the state from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has also been banned.

The ban will be in place for 8-10 days after which it would be reviewed, he said.