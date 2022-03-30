Karnataka BJP MLA accused of abducting woman corporator

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, a complaint has been lodged against Raichur BJP MLA Dr Shivaraj Patil here, in connection with the abduction of a woman corporator, the police said on Wednesday.

The complaint, submitted to the Commissioner of Bengaluru Police Kamal Pant, states that MLA Shivaraj Patil and his followers allegedly kidnapped Shainaj Begum, member of the Raichur Corporation from a private hospital. M.D. Ali, the son of Shainaj Begum lodged the complaint.

Ali had alleged that since the election for the post of President of the Raichur Corporation is fixed on March 30 (Wednesday), to make her absent from voting, the accused have kidnapped her from a private hospital where she was being treated.

Shainaj Begum is the elected member of ward number 26 of Raichur Corporation. She was admitted to a hospital on March 26. Ali in his complaint stated that his brother Mohammad Alam and his mother-in-law Khajabi were with the Shainaj in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Shainaj’s cell phone was switched off and when he tried to contact his brother and mother-in-law, their cellphones were also switched off. On enquiry from the hospital, they were informed that all three of them were taken away in a white car, Ali mentioned in the complaint.

“When checked with CCTV, it came to light that the vehicle belonged to BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil. Even after trying to contact the MLA and his followers there is no response from their side,” he had stated.

“My mother has been kidnapped to make her abstain from voting in the Raichur Corporation presidential election. If anything happens to my mother and family members BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil will be held responsible. My family members should be immediately rescued and legal action be initiated against the BJP MLA and his followers,” he stated in the complaint.