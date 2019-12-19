Karnataka CM instructs police to exercise restraint against protesters

By | Published: 2:52 pm

Bengaluru: Expressing surprise over the detention of noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday for staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa instructed police to exercise restraint against the agitators.

“Where? (Guha arrested)…without reason police should not take law into their hands, I will immediately issue instructions,” a surprised Yediyurappa said on hearing about the detention of Guha.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Action should be taken against ‘goonda’ elements and those indulging in disturbing law and order, and no action should be taken against common people, if any such thing has happened action will be taken against officials.”

Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC near the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby.

Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was “absolutely undemocratic” that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.