Karnataka farmers seek exemption from export ban on ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions

Bengaluru: In the wake of the Centre’s decision to ban onion exports to safeguard domestic interests, Karnataka farmers on Saturday appealed to the Union government to allow the shipment of 10,000 tonnes of ‘Bangalore Rose’ variety of onion to prevent the produce from damage as there is no demand in the domestic market.

A delegation of ‘rose variety’ onion growers led by Kolar BJP Lok Sabha member S. Muniswamy met Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda here and urged him to take up the matter with concerned central Ministers.

The statement released from Gowda’s office stated that the Union Minister had assured the delegation that he would write a letter in this regard to the Union Commerce Minister and Agriculture Minister.

The delegation in its memorandum stated that farmers in Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts have grown more than 10,000 tonnes of ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions this year.

“This variety is being exported to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan because there is not much demand for it in the domestic market,” the delegation claimed.

Requesting the Union government to exempt ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions from export ban, the delegation asserted, “If export of 10,000 tonnes is not allowed, then the entire quantity would be destroyed.”

It can be recalled that to check rising prices, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister on September 14 had banned the export of onions, including the ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions and Krishnapuram onions (similar to rose variety).

Last year too, the central government had banned the onion export to contain price rise for a certain period, but later it relented and exempted the ‘Bangalore Rose’ on the Karnataka government’s request.

