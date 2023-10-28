Karnataka farmers stage protest at Parigi and Narayankhed

Holding placards, about 50 farmers from the neighbouring State took out a rally from Kodangal chowrastha to Gandhi Statue in Parigi town on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: After Gadwal, Kodangal and other places, Karnataka farmers continued their protests at Parigi and Narayankhed against the Congress government’s failure in supplying power to the agriculture sector.

Holding placards, about 50 farmers from the neighbouring State took out a rally from Kodangal chowrastha to Gandhi Statue in Parigi town on Saturday. Mild tension prevailed at Bus stand when the local Congress leaders opposed the Karnataka farmers from conducting the rally.

The Congress leaders argued that they should not conduct such protests in Telangana. Timely intervention by the Police brought the situation under control. Despite the Congress leaders’ objections, a few farmers conducted their rally till the Gandhi statue, according to reports.

At Narayankhed, the farmers raised slogans against the Karnataka government for failing to implement the five guarantees promised to people before elections.

They appealed to the Telangana farmers not to support the Congress and get betrayed. Local Congress leaders opposed their protests and damaged the placards. Heated arguments took place between both the groups and police had to intervene to control the leaders.

Meanwhile, countering the farmers’ and BRS party charges, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar wanted the BRS leaders to visit any village in the neighbouring State and check whether the five guarantees were being implemented.

Addressing people at Tandur on Saturday, DK Shiva Kumar said “A bus will be arranged for the BRS leaders to prove that Congress government is supplying five hours power to farmers”.

Telangana people should express their gratitude through votes to Sonia Gandhi, who delivered Statehood for Telangana, he said. Stating that Congress party’s history was nation’s history, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said if Congress gets strengthened, the nation would also get strengthened.