Karnataka: M Goutham Kumar elected new Mayor of Bengaluru

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Bengaluru: BBMP Corporator M Goutham Kumar was elected as the Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday.

He will be serving as the 53 rd Mayor of the city. Kumar, who enjoyed the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit, polled 129 votes as against 110 votes polled by Congress candidate Satyanarayana.

Kumar is 42 years old and has earlier held various posts under the BJP’s city unit.

He was the secretary of BJP’s Shantinagar unit for four years and has also served in the State Yuva Morcha for six years.

He has also served as the city secretary of BJP Bengaluru. In the year 2013-14, he also served as the BBMP accounts committee chairman.