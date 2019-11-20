Karnataka school introduces ‘water bell’ for students to drink water

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Dakshina Kannada: The Indraprastha School in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district has introduced a separate ‘water bell’ to create awareness about drinking water among the students.

The objective is to make students drink enough water every day.

Speaking to ANI, Jose MJ, Principal of Indraprastha Vidyalaya, said: “It has been observed that as the temperature of the environment rises, so do several health complications like stomach pain and drowsiness.” He further stated that parents had been complaining for a long time that students were returning home with full water bottles and suffering from various health problems.

“There was no mechanism to ensure that students were drinking enough water, so we have introduced a separate ‘break’ where the students drink water in the presence of their teachers. Since its introduction, we have had a very positive report from the parents and teachers,” he added.

According to Jose MJ, health complications have reduced and students have now developed a habit of drinking water.

The water bell rings thrice in a day, at 10:35 a.m. in the morning, at noon, and at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

USA Nayak, Chairman of Indraprastha Vidyalaya, said: “There were many complaints from teachers and parents regarding the issue. Teachers would often say that children would constantly go out of the classroom complaining of stomach pain.” “Since the introduction of a separate bell not only are the children reporting better health, but other schools in the state have started following the same procedure,” he added.

He further stated that the central government should make it mandatory for all school children to consume an appropriate amount of water.