Karnataka, Tamil Nadu qualify in Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:53 pm 8:57 pm

Visakhapatnam: Even as Hyderabad hurtled towards their third successive defeat, Karnataka (+1.354) and Tamil Nadu (+0.435) qualified to the all-India Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament after finishing at the top-two positions of the South Zone championship that concluded here on Sunday.

Just as in the Ranji Trophy championship, Andhra (+0.109) were unlucky not to make it to the knock-out stage as Karnataka nudged the hosts out on a better net run-rate.

As the tournament entered the final phase of the South Zone league, Hyderabad had a remote chance of qualifying and it was a three-way contest between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra. Andhra (-0.109) were behind Tamil Nadu (+0.435) and Karnataka (+1.445) in the net run-rate at the start of the Sunday’s matches.

TN began the day by defeating Hyderabad by 16 runs in the morning match. Karnataka outplayed Kerala by 20 runs while Andhra had to be satisfied with an 18-run over Goa but their effort went in vain in the end. Karnataka, TN and Andhra had four wins and one loss in the six-team league while Hyderabad started with two wins before losing the last three matches to end the tournament on a disastrous note.

In Hyderabad’s final match against Tamil Nadu, they yet again floundered after a good start. Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan removed Bharat Shankar, Dinesh Karthik and Baba Aparajith as TN were reduced to 83 for 4 in nine overs. But the Ambati Rayudu-led team lost their way as Sanjay Yadav (42 off 28 balls, 2×4, 3×6) and skipper Vijay Shankar (40 off 16 balls, 2×4, 4×6) were involved in a breezy 76-run stand for the fifth wicket. Later on, Jagadeeshan hit 19-ball and TN posted 193 for 7 in 20 overs.

In Hyderabad’s chase, opener Akshath Reddy and B Sandeep fell cheaply. However, skipper Rayudu (53 off 24 balls, 1×4, 4×6) in the company of left-handed opener Tanmay Agarwal (59; 35 balls, 1×4, 2×6) steadied the ship with a 88-run stand. Off-spinner Sundar Washington separated the pair by dismissing Agarwal while Rayudu was out to medium pacer Davidson.

Hyderabad lost the momentum and eventually lost the match as the rest of the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.

Score Card

Tamil Nadu

K Bharath Shankar ct & b Mehdi Hasan 19 (13b, 2×4, 1×6), Washington Sundar ct Md Siraj b Ravi Kiran 12 (8b, 2×4), Dinesh Karthik st Sumanth Kolla b Mehdi Hasan 27 (16b, 3×4, 1×6), B Aparajith ct Akshath Reddy b Mehdi Hasan 22 (15b, 2×4, 1×6), Sanjay Yadav ct Tanmay Agarwal b Md Siraj 42 (28b, 2×4, 3×6), Vijay Shankar ct Md Siraj b T Ravi Teja 40 (16b, 2×4, 4×6), N Jagadeesan 24no (19b, 3×4), M Ashwin b Md Siraj 2 (4b), Vignesh K 0no (1b); Extras: ( w 4, lb 1) 5; Total: (for 7 wickets in 20 overs) 193; Fall of Wickets: 1-26, 2-42, 3-82, 4-83, 5-159, 6-175, 7-185; Bowling: T Ravi Teja 4-5-36-1; Md Siraj 4-7-39-2; Ravi Kiran 4-9-24-1; Mehdi Hasan 4-11-40-3; Ashish Reddy 3-0-36-0; Tanay Thyagarajan 1-0-17-0.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal lbw Sundar 59 (35b, 5×4, 2×6), Akshath Reddy ct Davidson b R Sai Kishore 7 (11b, 1×4), B Sandeep st Dinesh Karthik b Sundar 7 (3b, 1×6), A T Rayudu ct M Ashwin b Davidson 53 (34b, 1×4, 4×6), Ashish Reddy ct Vijay Shankar b Sanjay Yadav 3 (6b), Tanay Thyagarajan ct N Jagadeesan b Sundar 1 (2b), Sumanth Kolla ct Dinesh Karthik b Vignesh K 1 (4b), T Ravi Teja hw Davidson 29 (16b, 2×4, 2×6), Mehdi Hasan 5no (6b), Md Siraj 2 (3b); Extras: (w 7, lb 3) 10; Total: (for 8 wickets in 20 overs) 177; Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-37, 3-125, 4-132, 5-135, 6-138, 7-141, 8-174; Bowling: Vignesh 4-9-37-1, Sai Kishore 3-5-25-1, Sundar 4-7-29-3, M Ashwin 2-1-28-0, Davidson 4-9-24-2, Shankar 1-0-14-0, Sanjay 2-2-17-1.