By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Karnataka Transport Minister H M Revanna, on Friday showered praises upon Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for constructing buildings especially for Golla and Kuruma communities.

“They appreciate the distribution of sheep, this is a one-of-its-kind initiative across the country. Telangana has also created history by giving 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector. The Chief Minister has a single-point agenda, welfare of the people of the State,” he said.