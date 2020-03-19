COVID-19: Karnataka’s Kodagu imposes prohibitory orders under CrPC 144

By | Published: 5:42 pm 5:44 pm

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Kodagu on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in the district to prevent spread of coronavirus, after the first positive case was reported there.

“Ban orders under CrPC 144 Section 3 is being implemented throughout the district in the wake of first positive coronavirus case in the district,” Suman D. Pennekar, Kodagu Superintendent of Police told IANS.

Pennekar said the ban order has been in force since Thursday afternoon.

She said the decision to clamp down the ban has been taken after a discussion with Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The SP clarified that the ban order is not something which is implemented during riots but emanates from sub clause 3 under CrPC Section 144, which restricts the movement of an individual or a group of people with an aim to protect them from coronavirus.

“This order is not based on a police report which generally will be the case in a ban order emerging from CrPC 144 Section. It is not a riot situation. This ban order aims to prevent the movement of people for their own safety,” she said.

The order empowers police and authorities to stop people from moving and entering any place which cannot be disobeyed.

Similarly, Shivamogga district has also imposed a ban order for 10 days in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu, earlier in the day, confirmed that Kodagu recorded its first coronavirus case, after a man returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive, raising the total cases in the state to 15.

The Health Minister said the new case is being treated in isolation at a hospital.

