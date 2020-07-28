Karne Prabhakar dubs Congress’ ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ event as ‘ridiculous’

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Government Whip Karne Prabhakar on Tuesday ridiculed the Congress party’s ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme stating that the Opposition parties including the Congress and the BJP were adopting double standards on various issues.

He said the Congress leaders who were demanding President’s rule in Telangana State were staging protests over the alleged attempts to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly Media Point here, Prabhakar lashed out at the Opposition parties for following different policies in different States. “Both the Congress and the BJP follow one policy in the States ruled by them and a completely different policy in the States where they are in the Opposition. The Congress party which misused the Governor’s office during NT Rama Rao’s rule is now giving a call for Chalo Raj Bhavan, which is ridiculous,” he added.

Prabhakar stated that while people were restraining themselves from attending any functions or celebrating festivals, the Congress leaders were coming onto the roads without following physical distancing.

He also found the statements by Congress leaders misleading with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic and holding the government responsible, if they became Covid-19 patients. The TRS leader said the BJP was also following in the footsteps of the Congress party.

