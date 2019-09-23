Karne Prabhakar takes charge as govt whip

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: MLC Karne Prabhakar took charge as the government whip in the Telangana State Legislative Council in his chambers on the premises of the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Etela Rajender, G Jagadish Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, along with former Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Assembly Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar and other legislators were present.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him the opportunity to serve as the government whip for a second term, Prabhakar said he would strive to ensure all MLCs get priority during participation in discussions pertaining to various subjects inside the Council Hall.

He also vowed to make all efforts to take the State government schemes closer to people. He urged legislators to work towards development of the State without considering their party affiliations through constructive discussions in the Council.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter