Karra Yella Reddy gets ‘Suravaram Pratap Reddy Sahithi Award’

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Warangal Urban: Political activist, writer and publisher Karra Yella Reddy popularly known as KY Reddy has been conferred with the “Suravaram Pratap Reddy Sahithi Award” by ‘Navyasahithya Parishath’ of Karimnagar. The organisation confers award every year on the occasion of Suravaram Prathap Reddy’s birthday. As his birthday is being celebrated May 28, the ‘Navyasahithya Parishath’ president Dr Malayasri handed over a memento to Yella Reddy, and honoured him with a shawl at a simple ceremony at Yella Reddy’s house in Warangal on Thursday.

Yella Reddy, an advocate by profession, published 54 books as writer and publisher thus served Telugu language, particularly Telangana dialect. It may be added here that Telugu Adhikara Bhasha Sangam (Telugu Official Language commission) honoured him with an award in 2009 recognising his services made to the development of Telugu language.

With Telangana Sarvaswam, a non-fiction, Yella Reddy earned much reputation. He also authored Salam Telangana, besides writing several real court stories based on his experience, and wrote Telangana state – a popular demand in English. Yella Reddy was born to Suheela and Venkatakrishna Reddy on May 17, 1963 at Bairanpally in Madnur mandal of Jangaon district.

Karra Yella Reddy, writer and publisher (File photo)