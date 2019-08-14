Karteek storms into semis in Tennis tournament 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: City’s G.Sai Karteek Reddy reached the semifinals of the All India men’s tennis ranking tournament being held at Jaipur.

In the first round, Sai Karteek Reddy beat Raunak Wadhwani of Rajasthan 6-3 6-3 before Abhishek Shukla 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. Karteek Reddy outclassed Kumar Bhuyan of Odisha 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals for a place in the last four stage.

