Telangana’s Rashmikaa lifts Tennis title in Chennai

Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: State tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa capped her fine run at the Adidas MCC junior national clay court tennis championship with the title as she defeated Karnataka’s Reshma Maruri in a three-set final at the Madras Cricket Club in Chennai on Saturday.

The city youngster recorded a 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1 victory over the Karnataka player. Rashmikaa earlier had stunned top seeded Salsa Aher in the quarterfinal before downing Punjab’s Sarah Dev in the semifinal.

Results: Shrivalli Rashmikaa (TS) bt Reshma Maruri (KA) 7-6(3) , 2-6, 6-1.

Karteeks triumphs in Jaipur

Meanwhile, G Sai Karteek Reddy won the men’s singles title in the All India National Ranking Tennis tournament at Jaipur. The Hyderabad lad rallied to defeat Rohan Bhatia of Maharashtra 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

Earlier in the semifinals, Reddy beat Dipinder Singh Bains of Chandigarh 6-4, 6-3.

