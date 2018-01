Kartheek, Afreein shine in State athletics

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: B Kartheek of Warangal clinched first place (2:07.74 sec) in the boys under-14 800 metres event in the 4th Telangana Sub-Junior Athletics Championship for boys and girls under-10, 12, 14 at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli on Monday.

M Krishna and Md Mohin finished second and third respectively. Meanwhile in the girls under-14 800 metres event, Sk Afreein of Khammam won the race with B Shivani and N Vijayalakshmi finishing behind her.

Results: U-10: Boys: 600M: 1. K Yashwanth Reddy (Adilabad) 1:45.5 sec, 2. V Goverdhan, 3. T Shiva;

Girls: 600M: 1. R Sindhu ( Adilabad) 1:55.8 sec, 2. B Devisri, 3. D Swathi;

U-12: Boys: 600m: 1. T Praveen (Warangal) 1:37.8 sec, 2. R Mallesh, 3. M Sai; Shot Put: 1. G Raju (Jangaon) 10.77 mts, 2. A Chandu Lal, 3. B Anji; Long Jump: 1. B Veerabhadram (Warangal) 4.90 mts, 2. B Adharsh, 3. B Vijay Kumar;

Girls: 600m: 1. R Jhansi Bai (Nalgonda) 1:51.7 sec, 2. N Srinidhi, 3. Md Amna Anjum; Shot Put: 1. T Ravisha (Mancherial) 6.82 mts, 2. Neha Kumari Rai, 3. G Akshitha; Long Jump: 1. B Rachan (Mancherial) 3.67 mts, 2. K Swapna, 3. S Ramya.

U-14: Boys: 800m: 1. B Kartheek (Warangal) 2:07.74 sec, 2. M Krishna, 3. Md Mohin; High Jump: 1. B Vinodh Kumar (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) 1.55 mts, 2. B Govind, 3. M Pavan; Long Jump: 1. K Rajesh (Bhadradri Kothagudem) 5.79 mts, 2. B Govind, 3. N Sai Kumar;

Girls U-14: 800m: 1. Sk Afreein (Khammam) 2:36.6 sec, 2. B Shivani, 3. N Vijayalakshmi; High Jump: 1. T Anjali (Mancherial) 1.20 mts, 2. M Swapna, 3. D Malleshwari ; Shot Put: 1. V Keertana (Sanga Reddy) 8.95 mts, 2. R Kavya, 3. B Meghana.