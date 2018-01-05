Karthik forced me to give sleeping pills: Jyothi

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Twenty-four year old Kammari Jyothi, who was arrested on charges of killing her husband Nagaraju, told the police that her paramour Mahankali Karthik forced her to give sleeping pills to her husband. “Karthik had been insisting to give sleeping pills to Nagaraju since December 19. But I did not concede to his demand and started ignoring it. Time and again, he was pressurizing me to offer pills to my husband and unable to bear his pressure, I gave milk laced with sleeping pills to my husband after dinner on December 30,” she said.

Jyothi said that she repeatedly asked Karthik what he was doing with Nagaraju. “Karthik asked me to wait outside the house for 10 minutes. As I was waiting outside, he took Nagaraju from the rear door of the house in a car along with his friends,” Jyothi said. A few minutes later, Karthik called Jyothi and asked her not to call him for the next two months. “He (Karthik) told me that he would meet my parents after two months and convince them to perform my marriage with him,” she said.

Jyothi clarified that she had no intention of killing Nagaraju. She said she knew Karthik before her marriage and added that he managed to collect her phone number and started calling her. While Jyothi pitched the blame on Karthik for Nagaraju’s murder, Karthik said it was Jyothi who came up with the idea of killing Nagaraju. “She started chatting with me saying that her husband was torturing her and that she wanted to meet me. She told me that her marriage was performed with Nagaraju against her wishes,” Karthik said.

Choutuppal Inspector S Naveen Kumar said they came to know about an unknown body in an isolated through a cattle shepherd who alerted Ankireddigudem Village Revenue Officer (VRA) Kadari Chandraiah. With the help of a slip found in the pocket of the victim, the police identified the body as that of Nagaraju and summoned Jyothi.