Karthik, Kheerthi emerge chess champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: Khandrika Aahlad Karthik and Kheerthi Ganta emerged boys and girls champions respectively in the Medchal District Under-14 boys and girls chess championship held at SR Estates Community Hall in Miyapur.

Karthik scored 4.5 points from five rounds while Kheerthi secured 3.5 points from four rounds. Sai Akshar Tadimeti (4 points) and Amrutha Bhagavatula (3 points) were the runner-up in boys and girls categories.

The tournament was organised by Medchal District Chess Association and the top four boys and girls will represent Medchal district in the Telangana State under-15 Chess Championship to be held in Karimnagar.

Winners: Boys: 1. Khandrika Aahlad Karthik (4.5); 2. Sai Akshar Tadimeti (4); 3. Nihal Parvathaneni (4); 4: Sri Dhanvi Boggavarapu (4). Girls: 1. Kheerthi Ganta (3.5); 2. Amrutha Bhagavatula (3); 3. Rachita Sabbathi (3); 4. Jyothi Jeevani Kollipara (2.5).

