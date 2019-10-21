Karthika Deepam lead actor receives mangoes from PK’s mother

By | Published: 10:17 pm

It is a well-known news that Pawan Kalyan has an immense interest in farming and he keeps sending his yield to most of the celebrities, who are his friends. But, to everyone’s surprise, this time, during the mango season, those fruits went to a TV star’s home, which surprised the star as well.

It is none other than Nirupam, the lead actor of the most popular daily soap Karthika Deepam which is telecast on Star Maa. But, it was not Pawan who sent the mangoes to Nirupam; it was his mother Anjana Devi who sent them.

“She loved my performance in Karthika Deepam and she sent a personalised greeting card hand-written along with the mangoes. When we receive such compliments, we tend to forget our stress and difficulties, and such compliments keep us motivated to do better,” he recently revealed at an awards ceremony, while receiving an award.

