Karthika Pournami fetches Rs 29.73L to Gudem temple in Mancherial 

Mancherial: The famous Sri Sathyanarayana Swamy temple of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal earned Rs 29.73 lakh through offerings and sale of tickets for various services on the auspicious occasion of ‘Karthika Pournami’. Counting of hundials was held on the premises of the shrine on Wednesday.

Executive officer of the temple T Narayana said that the temple recorded the income of Rs 8,65,709 by way of offerings made by devotees, while sale of tickets belonging to various services generated revenue of Rs 21,07, 850 for the abode of Lord Sathyarayana Swamy. Nearly a lakh devotees, belonging to various parts of Mancherial and neighbouring Karimnagar district thronged the temple on the auspicious day and offered special prayers.

Regarded as Annavaram of Telangana, the historic shrine is a major pilgrim centre of Mancherial district. It is visited by pilgrims belonging to not only Telangana, but also neighbouring Maharashtra. It is located on the left bank of Godavari river. As customary ritual, couples revere the presiding deity by performing’Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratham’.

Endowments Department’s Inspector R Ravikishan Goud, chief priest Raghu Swamy, priests Sampath, former members of the temple’s governing body Akula Tirupati, Jadi Ramesh and police were present.

