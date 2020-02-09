Karthikeya, Suresh bag chess titles in Hyderabad 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Pavan Karthikeya Varma from Sanghamitra School Nizampet and DV Suresh emerged the junior and open category champions of the 165th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament which concluded at Johnson Grammar School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Nitya Sri and Shravan Ambaru bagged the second and third places in the junior category while Dhruv Thota and N Venkatraman won them in the senior event.

Winners: Boys: U-6: 1. K Daksh, 2. D Jaswanth, Viaan; U-8: 1. Shravan Ambaru, 2 Santosh Kumar; U-10: 1. Aarush Teja, 2. Akshith Reddy; U-12: 1. N Sai Kiran, 2. Babu, Sresht; U-14: 1. Neelkanth, 2. Hrishikesh.

Girls: U-6: 1. G Sarvani Bhanuja, 2. Loukya; U-8: 1. K Nitya Sri, 2. K Deepthi; U-10: 1. K Phani Sri, 2. K Vyshnavil U-12: 1. K Nitya sai, 2. Hasmitha; U-14: 1. Vasavi Vyshnavi, 2. Tanvitha; Best veteran: CV Rao; Best woman: Ananya Agarwal.

Open category Top ten: 1. DV Suresh, 2. Dhruv Thota, 3. N Venkatraman, 4.S Subbaraju, 5. Vishwaksen, 6. P Satyanarayana, 7. Ravi Madduru, 8. Challa Saharsha, 9. K Mohan, 10. Abhiraaj Arora.

