Karthikeya wants to be called Guna

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 8:26 pm

“For anybody who go mad to achieve something in life, normally, people say that sky’s the limit. For those who die to become somebody in the films, Chiranjeevi is the sky. I pride on saying that I am an earnest aspirant to become somebody in films. Needless to say, my dream hero is Chiranjeevi. Hence, he is my goal,”said Karthikeya,who carved a che for himself with a bold film called RX100.

Ashis latest film Guna 369 is releasing on Friday, he spoke to the media about his film and also career aspirations. About the share of success that he scores if 369 will be a hit today, he said that heroes of any film in general are very lucky. “As many technicians and actors work in a film, when the film is a hit, it’s the hero of the film who will gain everything. So, unfortunately, when a movie flops, too, the hero alone is blamed or ridiculed. Frankly, the failure of Hippi also cannot be attributed to me. Many worked for it. Not me alone,” he adds.

Discussing the image he’s going to get through Guna, Karthikeya said that he was tired of identifying with RX100 constantly and is now waiting to be called as Guna 369. Karthikeya sounded quite sure of his new film’s overall success since the hero’s role is something one can see in every family in the society, and can relate to. Recollecting his experience working with director Vikram Kumar in Gang Leader, Karthikeya elaborated that such villainous characters do not come our way often.