Kartik Aaryan has to ‘ask mummy’ about his marriage plans

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Kartik’s assertion came in the wake of constant media reports linking him to various co-stars, from Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday. Asked if plans to settle down soon, the Luka Chuppi star preferred turning mamma’s boy.

“I have to ask my mummy about this. Now, I am focusing on my career,” he said. His next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is incidentally a comedy based on marital tension that happens when a man, played by Kartik, starts cheating on his wife. “We will soon release the trailer of the film,” the actor informed. Kartik and his co-stars of the film — Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday — unveiled the film’s posters on Wednesday.

The actor interacted with the media at the launch of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s bridal collection, along with Ananya and Bhumi. Later in the day, the trio walked the ramp in wedding wear, turning showstoppers for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, reflecting their characters in the film.

Kartik walked the ramp in a white kurta-churidaar paired and a pink sherwani with mirror work. Bhumi took to the ramp twice, once in a traditional purple and pink lehenga and again in a peach lehenga paired with a dupatta. She plays his wife in the film. Ananya, who plays Kartik’s girlfriend in the film, was a contrast in a quirky butterfly-themed top and a graphic skirt.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and the film is slated to release on December 6. The film is based on BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.