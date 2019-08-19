Kartik Aaryan stuns in never-seen avatar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

By | Published: 1:18 pm 2:56 pm

New Delhi: Stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s next-gen star Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in the sequel of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The actor unveiled the poster of the film on Monday, sharing his first look from the comic-thriller.

Donning a saffron colour garb of a “ghostbuster”, the actor clearly resembles Akshay from the first installment. Accessorising his look well and giving it a quirky look, Kartik can be seen carrying a victory sign skeleton hand along with cool sunglasses which will just leave you in splits.

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor shared the poster on his Instagram page. “Ghostbuster is all set to enter Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” he wrote alongside the picture.

The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first part of the film was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manichitrathazhu’ which also starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.