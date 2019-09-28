Kartik in full flow, gets close to Top-10 finish

By | V Krishnaswamy | Published: 11:59 pm 11:06 pm

Shanghai: India’s Kartik Sharma turned his best show of the week to move with a whisker of a creditable Top-10 finish at the Asia-Pacific Championships. Sharma, 19, carded five-under 67 following up well on 68 in second round to get to four-under 212 and Tied-11th place. Aided by birdies on each of the four Par-5s, the 19-year-old southpaw, Sharma, who started the day 11 shots behind the leader, is now just four back.

The other Indians had a disappointing day. The 2018 runner-up, Rayhan Thomas, had a tough day off the tee shot 79, including a triple bogey on Par-5 18th. From T-33 he dropped to T-53. Harshjeet Singh Sethie (78) at 14-over was T-58 and Girraj Khadka (78) T-61.

Australian Blake Windred (74) had a mid-round collapse with four bogeys in five holes from the eighth hole, where a snap hook started his fall. He managed to recover with a birdie on 18th, even as playing partner, Ren Yonezawa, who wants to emulate teammate Takumi Kanaya by winning the AAC, dropped a crucial bogey on 18th for a two-shot swing. Both finished at eight-under 208.

Earlier, Yuto Katsuragawa (69) and Yung-Hua Liu (69) played solid rounds to get to eight-under and become clubhouse leaders.

Sharma, who was T-13 at the same event last year, was in great form. “I hit a lot of fairways. The only two I missed I still managed to birdie them. I found every green and putted well, though I feel I left a shot or two out there,” said Sharma. His sole bogey came on seventh, where he three-putted. “That was isappointing,” he added.

For the third straight day he had a good start, but this time he built on it with three birdies in last five holes and finished at 67.

Thirteen players, including Sharma, are within four shots of the lead to set up an exciting final day.

Ensuring a tight contest on the final day will be the day’s best scorer Korea’s Won Jun Lee (66) and defending champion Takumi Kanaya (68) at seven-under, while China’s 2017 AAC champion Lin Yuxin (71) and Jun Min Lee (75) were at six-under.

The winner of the event gets a spot into two Majors, the 2020 Masters and the 2020 Open Championships at Royal St. George’s.

