Kartik, Rayhan make cut as Windred stays in lead

By | V Krishnaswamy | Published: 12:02 am 10:40 pm

Shanghai: Kartik Sharma made adequate amends for his first round 77 with a four-under 68 that was founded on some excellent putting and iron play. He is now one-over 145 to make the cut and lead four Indians into the final two rounds of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships.

Southpaw Kartik, who will represent India at the Nomura Cup and the play for the International Team at the Junior President’s Cup in December, had five birdies against one bogey to be T-29th.

Rayhan Thomas, second last year, was hit by two double bogeys and he shot 73, which began with two birdies in first three holes. He was two-over 146 and T-33. Harshjeet Singh Sethie (76-76) at T-54 and Girraj Khadka (81-72) at T-59 also made the cut, but GN Basvaraju (81-77) and Vinay Yadav (79-84) missed it.

Australian Blake Windred, after stunning 63 on first day, handled a tough second day well. He finished birdie-birdie to card one-under 71 and stayed in the lead at 10-under. He was one ahead of Korea’s Jun Min Lee (68-67) and Japan’s Ren Yonezawa (68-67) at 9-under.

India’s Sharma despite some wayward driving hit his irons well and got to the greens fine. He said, “Today I had a fast start and I putted well despite missing a lot of fairways – I think I had just four or five. But I hit it close with irons and putted very well.”

Tenth tee starter Sharma opened birdie-birdie and added two more on 14th and 16th and became five-under after 12 holes. He dropped his only shot on sixth, his 15th hole. “Two days left, I can still get some low scores,” said Sharma.

Windred, No. 11 in the world, said, “I was very patient. I was 2 over for a lot of that round, actually. I hit a lot of good putts out there that just didn’t want to drop, but I’m so pleased with the way I stayed very patient. To finish the way I did, I was very proud.”

Yonezawa wants to emulate teammate Takumi Kanaya, who won AAC last year, and Keita Nakajima, who won the 2018 Asian Games gold. The trio won team gold. “That will be a nice win, but there are many good players,” said the shy Yonezawa.

