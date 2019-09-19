Kasam to set up Rs 100-cr textiles unit in Warangal

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Kasam Industries will be setting up Rs 100 crore textiles manufacturing unit at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

The unit, which will comprise of spinning and yarn mills may also have a dyeing unit. The Warangal-based company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government last year towards setting up of the unit for which 25 acres of land has already been earmarked.

Kasam Namashivaya, chairman, Kasam Industries told Telangana Today, “Several of the textile workers from Warangal today work in Surat and Mumbai textile units. We want to bring them back to Warangal and make high-quality textiles that match up to these two cities. We plan to hire about 500 people for this unit and will train them.”

The company will carry out cotton spinning and yarning at its Warangal unit and will send the yarn for printing in Surat and once the final textile products are made, they will be sold at the group’s retail company Maangalya Shopping Malls’ stores spread across Telangana as well as other retailers and wholesalers.

He added, “We are in the process of identifying what form of dyeing unit will suit the climate and water at the Warangal textile park. We are evaluating the viability of spinning and yarning capacities at the unit. Civil infrastructure works are going to begin at the site as tendering process has started and we expect the unit could be ready for commercial operations either by the end of 2019 or early 2020.”

Talking about the strengths of Warangal for having chosen for its unit, he says, cotton grown in and around the city is of very high quality and the fibre is today supplied to the textile hub of Coimbatore. So it makes sense to tap the rich cotton available in Warangal to make high-quality textiles from the company’s unit.

Retail plans

Kasam Industries, with deep interests and experience in the apparel business, has carved out multiple retail ventures under the brands- Maangalya Shopping Malls, Swayamvar and Kasam Apparel.

Maangalya Shopping Malls is going to open its seventh store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad this week. The entity has stores which are over 20,000 sq ft and now has a cumulative mall space of 2 lakh sq ft. In the next one year, it will add five new stores in Hyderabad and will also explore opportunities in other districts such as Mahaboobnagar and Suryapet. It spends close to Rs 20 crore on each store. It expects a turnover of Rs 500 crore this year, with 80 per cent coming from Hyderabad alone, he informed.

There are 25 Swayamvar Ethinic Wear stores in India and the 26th store is coming up in Bhubaneswar on September 21. There are eight stores in Hyderabad alone.

Kasam Apparel sells 6 lakh formal and casualwear shirts a year in Telangana and AP markets.

