Kashayam, hotwater serving kiosk opened in Siddipet town

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has inaugurated free Kashayam (decoction) and hot water kiosk at Mustabad Cross Road in Siddipet town on Saturday. Since the doctors were encouraging the people to take Kashayam regularly and hotwater to stay away from getting infected with the novel Coronavirus, the Finance Minister has opened the first of its kind of kiosk at the busy Mustabad Circle.

Speaking on the occasion here on Sunday, Rao has observed that the opening of the kiosk will send a strong message among the people on the need to take hot water and Kashayam regularly to avoid getting infected. Saying that the State government has been distributing home isolation kits at free of cost which comprises 14 items, he has said that they have also created three COVID-19 isolation blocks on each at -Siddipet-Mulugu and Sangareddy- in erstwhile Medak district where they can simply walk in to get their samples tested. Stating that they have provided all the facilities to provide free treatment for the COVID-19 infected, he has called upon the people not to waste money by visiting corporate hospitals.

