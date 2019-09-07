Kashmir: Baby Asma shifted to Delhi after terrorist attack

By | Published: 2:20 pm

Sopore: A 30-month-old baby girl, who sustained injuries after being shot at by terrorists here on Saturday morning, will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for advanced medical aid.

Baby Asma is among the three other injured who were attacked by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district this morning.

“Baby Asma of 30 months is among the injured in militant attack on fruits merchants in Sopore. She didn’t deserve this. We’ve put in all efforts to get an air ambulance ASAP to take her Delhi for advanced medical attention,” Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary said in a tweet.

He also urged people to pray for the speedy recovery of the child.

All the injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical aid and are said to be stable at the moment, Jammu and Kashmir police had said.Terming it a ‘merciless act of terrorism’, they said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.