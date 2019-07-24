Kashmir issue: Trump bomb has created needless consternation

By | Published: 9:45 am

New Delhi: As Home Minister Amit Shah grapples with the Kashmir issue, looking at various options to resolve the vexatious problem, the Trump bomb has created needless consternation. Under Westphalian sovereignty system and laws, Kashmir is an internal issue of India, but due to the alleged disputed nature of the accession and Mountbatten-Nehru taking it to the United Nations, it has turned into a bilateral issue.

Unfettering the State and granting some sort of ‘autonomy’ has been one option for it frees up the regional aspirations of the two contiguous geographical blocks Ladakh and Jammu divisions as well. Autonomy is desired not only by the Valley; Jammu and Ladakh are seeking regional autonomy within the same narrow confines of the Constitution of India. But with the Sunni-dominated Valley holding the entire State to ransom, it stands to reason that other divisions also require to be unshackled.

What constitutes this so-called ‘autonomy’ within the purview of the Indian Constitution, as well as Article 370 giving special status to the state enshrined in the same Constitution? Indian prime ministers have spoken of a construct within the confines of the same Constitution. What is the leverage possessed by the current prime minister? Analysts reckon that the Delhi Agreement was the defining moment in the contractual relationship between India and Kashmir; the seed of doubt was planted in Sheikh Abdullah’s mind that this actually paved the way towards full integration with India and did not grant autonomy as structured in Article 370.

When one ponders over the 70-year-old Kashmir question, using documents hitherto unpublished, the journey becomes that much more interesting for one quickly understands that there are no monochromatic shades to the problem. Amit Shah knows that he has to stamp out local militancy, shut down cross border infiltration, look at greater mobility and integration with the Indian Union and of course bring back democratic processes to the State by holding elections. If that quiver of solutions requires setting up of a Delimitation Commission, scrapping the contentious Article 35A and revisiting the abrogation of Article 370, then so be it.

For the past several decades, a succession of Indian prime ministers has engaged in a plethora of grandstanding on the issue of Kashmir. To be sure, there are those among them who have been genuine about their concern for the State-most notably, Jawaharlal Nehru, who reckoned that J&K was a ‘shop window’ for his brand of Indian secularism. Many others have promised, but delivered nothing.

At the very kernel of the debate on Jammu & Kashmir is autonomy and its polychromatic shades, and how it could be enshrined in the Federal context in terms of contractual relations between Centre and State. After all, India is a Union of States and J&K’s accession is subject to an Instrument of Accession and a subsequent ‘special status’ accorded to it under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Prime ministers have sought solutions, but to no avail-the Delhi Agreement and the Sheikh Abdullah-Indira Gandhi Accord included.

Attempts to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir question have all come to naught once the situation had stabilised in the valley and “business as usual” was restored. Recent history shows that in 1995, then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao said in Parliament, “So far as granting autonomy to the State of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, only sky is the limit. In this context the Constitution of our country has a lot of room and short of Azadi, we are ready to give anything.”

Fast forward to 2016, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is willing to architect a permanent solution within the boundaries of the Constitution. A catalogue of delegations and interlocutors have failed to break the impasse. It was in September 2010 that a delegation landed in Kashmir after months of protest. Five leaders, including (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Asaduddin Owaisi, met separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his residence in the curfew-bound city. T.R. Baalu of the DMK, Rattan Singh Ajnala of the Shiromani Akali Dal, and Namanageshwara Rao of the (TDP) were also present in the meeting.

Geelani had reportedly said, “We will perish but won’t give up. We have decided we will not surrender in the face of blind Indian imperialism. Talks won’t be meaningful unless India accepts Kashmir as an international dispute.” Another small group that included CPI’s Gurudas Dasgupta heard out Mirwaiz Farooq, chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, who is said to have spoken vehemently: “This is not a mere political dispute… India should look at it as a humanitarian issue. Sentiments in the valley are for freedom, and India ought to respect that. Sitting in Kashmir, we come to the conclusion that the people of India are so ill-informed about Kashmir. Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute. It is time to call a spade a spade.”

The semantics employed by the two Kashmiri leaders was almost identical. In the nine years since, Kashmir has got more complicated, the Hurriyat itself finds itself marginalised as neophytes paying obeisance to the Islamic State have sprung up, taking religious Islam careening out of control to rabid fundamentalist political Islam.