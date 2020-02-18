Kashmir mediation unacceptable

Published: 12:12 am 11:17 pm

The mediation offer by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to resolve the Kashmir issue is totally unwarranted and amounts to interfering with India’s internal affairs. No democratic nation with strong commitment to constitutional spirit and open and liberal values would accept any third party mediation in its internal matters. Jammu & Kashmir has been and will continue to be an integral part of India. In fact, the more relevant issue that needs to be addressed by the international community is how to rein in Pakistan, which continues to export terrorism and illegally occupy certain territories. All disputes that stem from unfinished agenda of partition must be discussed and resolved bilaterally and there is no role for third party mediation. It is unfortunate that the UN chief chose to mention about the situation in Kashmir while on a visit to Pakistan. Such remarks amount to feeding into Islamabad’s narrative of falsehood and legitimising its desperate attempts to internationalise Kashmir issue. Instead of offering mediation on Kashmir, the UN would be better advised to prevail upon Islamabad to take credible and sustained action to put an end to cross-border terrorism against India which threatens the human rights of the people of India. More objectionable were the observations made by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his recent visit to Pakistan. He spoke about how the freedom and fundamental rights of “Kashmiri brothers” were being usurped and pledged support to Islamabad on the issue.

Similarly, the European Union’s advice to India to immediately lift the restrictions in Kashmir was unsolicited and uncalled for. Turkey, China and Malaysia have been critical of the abrogation of Article 370 that ended special status to Jammu & Kashmir while the rest of the international community has by and large accepted that it was India’s internal matter. Now, it is for New Delhi to set the house in order and walk the talk on Kashmir. After taking a bold step in August last year to fully integrate J&K with the rest of the country, the Centre has, however, failed to measure up to the expectations as far as political messaging is concerned. The harsh crackdown on civil liberties, blanket ban on communications, stifling restrictions on the movement of people and detention of mainstream political leaders have not helped India’s cause. Unless the communication blockade is lifted completely and leaders of mainstream political parties are released, it would be difficult to restore normalcy and peace to the trouble-torn Valley. The government’s claims of normalcy fall flat in the wake of widespread restrictions and a ban on political activity. It is also paradoxical that the Centre had facilitated guided tours of foreign diplomats while preventing opposition leaders from visiting the region.

