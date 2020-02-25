Kashmiri students meet Governor Tamilisai

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday interacted with students from Kashmir who came to Hyderabad under the youth exchange programme ‘Watan Ko Jano’ started under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The students said they were happy to witness the cultural and historical heritage of Hyderabad, as most of them did not even visit their State capital city and the places outside their region. Harmat Hameed, a Std IX student from Bandipora district, said she would like to continue her studies in Hyderabad. She also invited the Governor to visit Kashmir.

Zahida, a first year BA student from Baramullah district, said she was delighted to see the Raj Bhavan heritage buildings. Inter second year student Jaffar Hussain from Bandipora district said he belonged to a poor family and can’t afford even to travel outside his region. It is due to the government’ s initiative that he got the opportunity to see Hyderabad.

Yaqub Ahmed, studying BSc final year from Bandipora district, narrated his experiences of seeing beautiful places in Hyderabad. Jasmim Zahoor, 4th semester BA (Honors) from Budgan, said the tour was very informative and interesting. Zahed Nizir, BA 2nd year also from Budgan district, said he greatly admired the rich culture, industrial and infrastructural development of Hyderabad.

The Governor said that it also gave her an opportunity to explain the greatness of India and its unity in diversity. She urged them to share their experiences with their friends and relatives and spread the message of peace, goodwill and unity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter