Kashyap, Gurusaidutt get financial help

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State has released Rs 1,10,00,000 as financial assistance to badminton players Parupalli Kashyap and RMV Gurusiaidutt, the Sports Authority of Telangana State stated.

Each player is granted Rs 55 lakh for the expenses towards trainer, physiotherapist and also for the expenses to participate in international tournaments that help qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

SATS VC and MD A Dinakar Babu congratulated both the shuttlers and gave the sanction orders towards release of the financial help.

