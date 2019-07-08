Kashyap loses to Shi Feng in thrilling final

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The confidence is back and so also his game. For Parupalli Kashyap, the Canada Open Super 100 tournament in Calagary turned out to be a near perfect run before being tripped by Li Shi Feng in a thrilling final. Kashyap lost to the Chinese 22-24, 14-21, 16-21 in a thrilling one hour and 16-minute game.

Ranked 36th in the world rankings, Kashyap entered the final of a Grand Prix tournament after a gap of four years. He was in the 2015 final of the Syed Modi International Grand Prix gold tournament in Lucknow where he went to win the title beating Kidambi Srikanth. “It is a long time since I have played a Grand Prix final. It feels so nice. I could have ended victor but somehow I could not finish off the match. Nevertheless, I felt happy with the way I played in the tournament,’’ said Kashyap from Calagary.

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist said the tournament definitely helped him to regain some of his lost confidence. “It was a good run. It will boost my rankings a little bit. What is important I was able to script some good comeback wins even when I was down with match points in the tournament. I was little lucky also. I could play some strokes. It came went off very well.’’ said the 32-year-old.

Kashyap said his hard-work has paid off splendidly. “I changed a few things in my training session and it is helping me in the matches. I’m able to some play long and tough matches. I had a good bout of training sessions for the last six months. I was injury free. The small niggles often halted my progress and it hurt my rhythm. I was looking for some continuity and it happened now. I was confident of a good run because I have the experience in tight matches.’’

The seasoned-campaigner said he is not young anymore but he has the experience that will help him in good stead. ”I’m more experienced player. I’m more calculative. As far as the game is concerned it remains the same. I have improved my shot selections and I have been able to move around the court more comfortably.’’

The ace shuttler said his priority is now to improve his rankings. “I’m ranked 36 and I want to be in top 25 before planning anything big.’’

Kashyap said former Olympic champion Lin Dan of China is definite a big inspiration to senior players like him. “He has been able to prolong his career with hard work. He has the game to beat the best players of the world. Badminton is a more physical game and it needs a lot of energy. Lin Dan is a perfect example to any player. I’ve been a great admirer of this player.’’

Yes there has Saina Nehwal’s influence, he said. “She has always been a positive factor for me. She is very happy with my performance.’’

Incidentally as he is not in the Sports Authority of India’s scheme of the things, Kashyap has been sponsoring his own trips for the last one year. “It is a drawback but I have to fight my way back to the top.’’

In fact, Kashyap had to take HS Prannoy’s help for on-court coaching in the final as coach Amrish Shinde and physio Sumansh Sivalanka had to leave for US Open. “I appreciate Prannoy. He was of great help as on-court coach.’’

