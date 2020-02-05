Kasthuri Shankar testing her luck on small screen

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Started her journey with Miss Madras and later entered the film industry, Kasthuri Shankar acted in various films in Telugu and Tamil industry and created her own unique identity. But, she went out of the public eye for 15 years, only to return now a decade later in the Star Maa upcoming show Intinti Gruhalakshmi.

“Coming back to the industry makes me really happy. I always wanted to act in TV serials but it didn’t happen. Later when I decided not to act, I got this offer, and I accepted it as I found the script interesting,” says Kasthuri who plays the lead character in the show. “This is the story of every mother, every wife and every home maker, who experience a huge void when their children grow up and live their own life and dreams.

There is a Tulasi in every home who live her life and dreams more for her family than themselves. Her identity is what her family gives her. This is the story of an ordinary woman who finds herself and creates an identity of her own at an age when society feels is too late to start afresh,” explains the actor. She shares it was her children who drove her decision to return to acting.

“They love to see me act so I decided to make a comeback in the industry. I would love to act in biographies which shine light on talented individuals who contributed something to society like Sarojini Naidu and other talented women who served our nation,” adds Kasthuri who is very active on social media. She is also busy working in three Tamil movies apart from this show. Kasthuri says, she would like to work in Telugu movies in future and also try her hand at politics to serve the nation.

