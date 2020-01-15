Kate, The Great Gatsby, Vijays Singham shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: Kate, The Great Gatsby and Vijays Singham impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Castlerock (R Ajinkya) & Kingswood (App) 59, 600/45, moved together. Aibak (K Mukesh) & Chuckit (Aneel) 1-3, 600/46, former finished 2L in front. City Of Passion (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. City Of Blossom (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Ajmal Birju (Ashhad Asbar) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. All Star General (Trainer) 1-1, 600/45, well in hand.

City Of Wisdom (Rohit Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy. Rhine (BR Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Jo Malone (K Mukesh) 1-19 (From 1000/400) 46, eased up.

Diesis Dream (Ajit Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well.

Hopscotch (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, urged-a-bit. Whiskey Martini (Rohit Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Amazing Elegance (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

1200m:

Ambitious Approach (K Mukesh) & NRI Touch (Aneel) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former impressed. Peaky Blinders (K Mukesh) & Eagle Bluff (Koushik) 1-33,

1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, not extended. That’s My Star (AA Vikrant) & Silver Set (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level.

1200m:

Versallies (Deepak Singh) & Celeritas (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38, a fit pair. Stud Poker (Gopal Singh), Brilliant View (RB) & Vijays Simha (App) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40, a fit trio. Recumbentibus (Md Ismail) & Ulysses (Ritesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, pair handy. Mon General (P Ajeeth K) & Prospero (App)

1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37, former finished 1L in front.

No Compromise (Gopal Singh, Beyond Limits (Ajit Singh) & Minnelli (Koushik) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, trio finished in close order. That’s My Speed (AA Vikrant) &

Wood Bridge (Md Ismail) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair finished level. Havelock Cruise (AA Vikrant) & Phenomenal Cruise (KiranNaidu) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/39, a fit pair. Ashwa Arjun (App) & Delphina (P Ajeeth K) 1-22, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38, pair finished level. Galloping Gangster (Gopal Singh) & Lightning Power (App) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, former pleased. Shiloh (AA Vikrant) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, handy. Alta Vita (AA Vikrant) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43, not extended.

1400m:

Kate( App),

The Great Gatsby (Ashhad Asbar) & Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-30, 1200/1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/38, trio impressed. Explosive (Trainer) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, not extended.

