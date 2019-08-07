Katerra to set up Rs 700 cr unit in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: US-based Katerra, a design and technology driven global construction company, broke ground on its first fully integrated off-site manufacturing plant at Shabad (Hyderabad) on Wednesday. Projected to get completed by March 2020, the factory will deliver 8 million square feet of building components every year through robotic assembly line production. The company will invest $100 million (about Rs 700 crore) into the Hyderabad facility.

Katerra is poised to create over 1,000 jobs and over 7,000 additional jobs across various jobsite and auxiliary services. In addition to that, Katerra will also set up vocational training centre to upskill the workforce and will focus on providing them technical training with an aim to help them build long-term careers.

After setting up $70 million (about Rs 490 crore) factory campus at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu and a movable onsite factory in Lucknow, this will be Katerra’s second automated factory in India. The factory will help bring Katerra’s global technology solutions to construct residential projects, commercial office buildings, hotels, malls, hospitals, schools and industrial parks across Telangana.

Ash Bhardwaj, president, Asia and Middle East, Katerra, said, “Today, every other MNC wishes to have their presence in India which indicates that there will be huge requirement for offices and tech parks across the country in the coming years. Alongside, the need for technology driven construction in retail, housing, education institutions and hospitals will also rise in India owing to growing urbanisation. Thus, technology driven offsite manufacturing will help catering to this demand by reducing delivery time by up to two-third, thereby speeding up the construction process. Apart from our factory at Krishnagiri near Bengaluru, we will now have a factory in Hyderabad to service our clients in the southern part of India. Going forward we have plans to invest in setting up factories in the Mumbai-Pune region in the later part of the year, followed by a plant in NCR to cover the north market.”

Katerra consumes 30 per cent less water and materials across all its projects. The factory manufactured and assembly onsite approach ensures minimal dust pollution and waste on-site and other resources with zero waste production. The company will also provide end-to-end building services ranging from completed 3D rooms, walls, beams, columns, hollow core slabs, double walls, modular MEP and plug and play bathroom pods.

The company which has completed 10 mn sqt ft of projects in India so far has another 10 mn sq ft of projects under execution. The company including the upcoming Hyderabad unit would have invested $400 million (Rs 2,800 crore) in India by next year. The company claims to provide 30 per cent savings to its clients through its technology-driven construction components and offerings.

Sharing his insights on the need for technology driven construction in India, Nejeeb Khan, head, Design & Business Strategy in India, Katerra, said, “Across the globe, Data Driven Design, Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA), Modular Construction, Offsite Manufacturing, Intelligent Buildings and Construction Software are gaining prominence in order to construct faster and better structures. We believe, India has a tremendous potential of replicating some of the global construction models and build beautiful structures in both commercial and residential sectors.”

A Silicon Valley technology driven, offsite construction startup, Katerra has grown since 2015. Today, the company has over 6,000 employees, six operational factories and over 700 projects in progress across India and America. Katerra has plans to rapidly expand its operations in the Indian market.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.