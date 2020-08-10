Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Los Angeles: Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, has welcomed her first child with husband and Hollywood star Chris Pratt, 41. Katherine’s brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “They’re doing great… just got her a little gift,” Patrick said in the clip. The 26-year-old also showed a package with a pink ribbon on camera before getting into his car. It is, however, unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby. Patrick also did not mention the little one’s date of birth. Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the remaining Schwarzenegger siblings, paid a visit to Katherine and Chris’ residence on Friday, according to DailyMail.co.uk.

Recently, Pratt uploaded a photograph of himself and his pregnant wife with the caption: ‘Ready to pop, still don’t stop.’ In the photo, Katherine looked heavily pregnant. “Top of the mountain today,” Pratt wrote of their hiking experience, expressing gratitude over making it down. “Kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real.”

This is the second child for 41-year-old Pratt. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star shares Jack, who turns eight this month, with former wife, actor Anna Faris.

Pratt tied the knot with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s elder daughter in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last June. It was confirmed in April that Katherine and Chris were expecting their first child together.