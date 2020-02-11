Kathi Mahesh booked for derogatory remarks on Hindu gods

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police registered a case against Telugu film critic Kathi Mahesh on charges of making derogatory remarks on Hindu gods and religion. The case was registered at the Cybercrime police station following a complaint made by one Umesh Kumar under Section 505(1)(c) and 502 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint Umesh Kumar stated that a speech by Mahesh contained false and derogatory words and accused him of character assassination of Lord Rama. Based on the complaint, a case was filed against Mahesh.

Meanwhile, city-based lawyer and president of Hindu Sanghatan K Karuna Sagar also lodged a complaint with the Nampally police against Mahesh accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and Hindu religion.

In his complaint, Karuna Sagar said while addressing a meeting, Mahesh used derogatory words to describe Hindu gods and the Ramayana and demanded that the police register a case under Section 295 (A) and 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code and investigate.

The Nampally police said they had sought legal opinion on the complaint and would proceed further based on that.

