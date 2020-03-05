Katrina Kaif shares new poster of ‘Sooryavanshi’

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Just a day after the action-packed trailer release, Katrina Kaif on Thursday dropped a new poster from the upcoming Rohit Shetty cop universe flick Sooryavanshi.The 36-year-old actor shared the new poster on Instagram along with a minimal caption that read: “#Sooryavanshi” In the shared poster, Akshay Kumar is seen in police uniform. With a worried look on his face, the actor is embracing Katrina.

The Bharat actor is playing the romantic interest of Akshay Kumar. The much-anticipated trailer of the movie that was dropped on Wednesday, showed a brief glimpse of the duo’s love and family life.The movie is the fourth addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The first two films Singham and Singham 2 featured Ajay Devgn in the role of a cop.

While Ranveer Singh essayed the same role in Simmba. The film is special not only because of the ensemble cast and its unmissable action, but because it is likely to feature the remake of the iconic ’90s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani which will reportedly feature Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.The cop thriller’s star cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 24.