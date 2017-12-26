Katy Perry spotted arm-in-arm with a mystery man

By | Published: 11:50 am

Copenhagen: Singer Katy Perry, who is spending the holidays in Denmark with her sister Angela, was spotted going arm-in-arm with a mystery man during an outing here.

In some photographs, Perry can be seen enjoying the male friend’s company as they strolled down the street here on December 23 night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

For the outing, Perry was wrapped up in warm clothes — a grey jumper dress and leather thigh-high boots.

She covered herself up in a faux fur stole featuring a stripy pattern. Meanwhile, her male companion was clad in a camel coat and jeans.

Earlier on the day, Perry was spotted outside a bar puffing on a cigarette.

Perry was earlier married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 till 2012.