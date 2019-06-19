Kausalya Krishnamurthy gets pat from Megastar

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi has lauded Aishwarya Rajesh for her role in the upcoming sports drama Kausalya Krishnamurthy, which is a Telugu remake of its original Tamil movie Kanaa directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. The Telugu remake is being directed by Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao, starring Rajendra Prasad in the lead role. After watching the teaser of the movie, Chiranjeevi said that he was impressed by Aishwarya Rajesh who has essayed the role of a young cricketer who rose to international fame from a humble agriculture family.

“She lived in the character as a cricketer. She trained for five months to do justice to the role — this shows her dedication, passion towards film. Aishwarya Rajesh is the daughter of our colleague Rajesh and niece to comedian Sri Lakshmi. This is a welcome change that a Telugu girl is getting introduced to Telugu cinema when it has become a rarity to find native heroines on Telugu silver screen,” he said.

Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Rajendra Prasad, Karthik Raju, and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles, the sports flick is being presented by KS Rama Rao as Production No 47 under Creative Commercials banner. The movie is being produced by KA Vallabha under the direction of Srinivasa Rao.The motion poster of the film which was released recently, has already created a buzz on social media. Music is being rendered by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography is by Andrew.