Kaustuv takes sole lead in Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Top-seeded Kaustuv Kundu from West Bengal took the sole lead with 6.5 points at the end of the seventh round of the first Hyderabad All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament organised by Prufer Logic and Spoorthi Chess Academy being held at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Friday.

Kaustuv and Telangana’s International Master M Sai Agni Jeevitesh settled for a draw in the seventh round match. Meanwhile, Jeevitesh along with Praveen Prasad, P Bharath Kumar Reddy, V Varun, K Ven (all from Telangana) are in the joint second lead with Arpan Das (WB), Hemanthram (TN) and Musini Ajay (AP) sharing six points.

Important results: Round VII: Sai Agni Jeevitesh (6) (TS) drew with Kaustuv Kundu (6.5) WB), Praveen Prasad (6) (TS) drew with Bharat Kumar (6) (TS), V Varun (6) (TS) bt Prakash Ram (5.5), Arpan Das (6) (WB) bt Sai Krishna S (5) (TS), Hemanth Ram (6) (TN ) bt Bipin Raj (5) (TS), Deepak Batra (5) (Punjab) lost to Ramakrishna (6) (TS),

Tamaraiselvi P (5) (TN) lost to Mushini Ajay (6) (AP), Umesh K (5) (TS) lost to K Venu (6) (TS).