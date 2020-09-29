Kaveri Seeds features in Forbes Asia’s Best under A Billion 2020 list

Hyderabad-based company features for the sixth time in the listing since 2010

Hyderabad: Kaveri Seeds, Hyderabad-based seed company, has been featured in this year’s edition of Forbes, Asia’s Best Under A Billion, which highlights 200 Asia-Pacific public companies with less than $1 billion in revenue and consistent top- and bottom-line growth.

Setup in 1976 by G V Bhaskar Rao, with an objective to fuel India’s green revolution, Kaveri Seeds today specialises in hybrid seeds. The company has been a part of “Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion List” five times earlier too in the years 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and now in 2020.

Commenting on the listing, Bhaskar Rao said, “Today, Kaveri Seeds has successfully forged a differentiated identity as an iconic seed company, laying the foundations for a stronger and steadier tomorrow – carrying forward its zeal to support and sustain farmer prosperity across the value chain.”

He further added, “As a preferred partner, we have always aimed at enriching the lives of small and marginal farmers, the backbone of our nation. We strive to deliver products that not only reap a good harvest but offer optimum conditions for agricultural productivity– year after year.”

The companies on the Forbes list have scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region.

